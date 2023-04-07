On Easter Monday, April 10, 2023, the Citi FM Foundation will brighten the day for children in three orphanages in the country.

This forms part of Citi FM/Citi TV annual Easter Orphan Project.

More than 500 orphans at the Baptist School Complex Orphanage (BASCO) at Trotor (near Suhum), Tamale Children’s Home at Nyoni, Tamale and the King Jesus Charity Home in Kumasi will be beneficiaries.

Items that will be presented to the recipients are money, books, rice, gari, maize, sugar, milk, drinks, detergents, shampoos, among others.

Since the Citi FM Foundation adopted BASCO in 2005, it has benefited from yearly gifts, significant initiatives, and mentoring every Easter Monday.

Despite the disruption of COVID-19 in the last three years, The Citi FM Foundation continuously supported the orphanage during which time, it built a 30-bed dormitory and handed it over in 2022.

The Foundation also undertook two borehole projects totalling GH¢30,000.00.

The boreholes are not only serving the orphanage but the entire Trotor community in Suhum.

Persons interested to donate to the initiative can do so at the front desk of Citi FM, behind the Adabraka Police Station, or send your cash donations via mobile money, to 050 673 7012.

For further information, contact, 0302 226 013.