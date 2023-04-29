The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has made known its preparedness to support the Ghana Revenue Authority to rake in more revenue from the property rate tax system.

In an interview with the media shortly after a town hall meeting organised by the Assembly on Thursday, 27th April 2023, the Municipal Chief Executive, Elijah Adansi-Bonah said the Assembly has so far collaborated effectively with GRA to ensure that they are able to effectively collect property rate to enable them to meet their targets.

Presenting the 2022 budget statement and economic policy on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta said the government was looking to assist the Metropolitan Municipal and Districts Assemblies (MDAs) to implement a common platform for property rate administration to enable them effectively collect property rates in the country.

The decision for GRA to collect property rate which hitherto was the responsibility of the MMDCAs was in accordance with the National Budget Estimates and Appropriation Act 2022, directing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to cede the collection of property Rate to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Adansi-Bonah averred that the decision will boost the Assembly’s internally generated funds hence the Assembly has already supported GRA by providing office accommodation for officials who have been designated to collect property rates.

“As I am speaking with you now the Assembly is collaborating with GRA to collect property rates in terms of logistical support and public sensitization. We believe that the arrangement of 70-30 is to the Assembly’s benefit. When we are able to maximise revenue mobilization through property rates, it will wean the Assembly off government’s subventions.”

OMA lines up plethora of projects for 2023

Buoyed by its remarkable achievements regarding the Internally Generated Fund collection, the Obuasi Municipal Assembly has lined up a plethora of projects targeted at making life easier and more comfortable for the people.

The Assembly in 2022 generated GH¢5,642,060.37 as against its estimated amount of GH¢5,050,086 representing 111.72%. In view of this, it plans to construct an Urban park which will serve as recreational centre for the people of Obuasi. The Urban park is expected to have an auditorium with the capacity of 1,500 people, a swimming pool and other eye-catching facilities.

Again, the Assembly has moved to construct two cassava processing factories at Sanso and Mimiriwa. The factories are expected to provide jobs and also prevent post-harvest losses.

Development of Obuasi artisan site, construction of roads, school blocks and nurses quarters featured prominently in the projects earmarked to be constructed in 2023 by the Assembly.

The MCE believed that maximising revenue especially from IGF will provide the Assembly with the needed financial resources to embark on the projects.

OMA exceeds 2022 Internally Generated Fund

The Obuasi Municipal Budget Analyst Edna Vivian Arkoh in her presentation disclosed that the Assembly exceeded its budgeted IGF revenue. She said that whiles the Assembly projected to rake in GH¢5,050,086 it succeeded in collecting GH¢5,642,060.

“I wish to thank residents of Obuasi for fulfilling their civic responsibilities by paying their tolls, levies and rates to the Assembly. We assure you that the amount generated will further boost the Assembly’s capacity to embark on its planned projects and programs for the people of Obuasi.”

The well-attended town hall meeting was witnessed by Nananom, heads of the department, Assembly members, clergy and representatives of the Business community in Obuasi.

There were presentations on Agric, health, building permit, and education.

The town hall meeting provided an opportunity for the participants to engage government officials on issues affecting them. This was intended to enhance Social accountability and deepen local governance.