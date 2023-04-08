As part of efforts to reduce road accidents on the Accra Kumasi Highway this festive season, the National Road Safe Authority has been engaging drivers on that stretch.

According to the authority, the decision to embark on the drive alive road safety campaign is a result of the worrying statistics being recorded annually during the Easter festivities.

The drivers who took part in today’s engagement at the Linda Dor Rest Stop at Bunso expressed concern about how the frequent breakdown of trucks which are normally abandoned by the drivers is causing accidents.

The Eastern Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Authority, Daniel Wuaku in an interview with Citi News called on the drivers not to drink and drive or drive through stress.