Tullow Ghana continues to deepen local participation in Oil and Gas Industry

At the heart of Tullow Ghana’s operations is the drive to build skilled and efficient local capacity in the Oil and Gas Industry. Tullow Ghana continues to partner with stakeholders and its host nation (Ghana) to create an environment that amplifies local participation not only in its’s supply chain, but in Ghana’s Oil and Gas Industry.

Tullow Ghana has consistently executed plans to boost local participation in its supply chain over the years with successful development initiatives like the Supplier Market Day, Supplier Mentorship Programme and various workshops all aimed at optimising local content and building supplier capacity in the Oil and Gas Industry.

On 25th April 2023 Tullow Ghana in collaboration with the Petroleum Commission held a workshop for suppliers ahead of Tullow’s upcoming tender for Heavy-Duty Trucking and Ports & Harbours Services.

The hybrid event (held both online and in-person), happened at the Petroleum Commission (PC) office in Accra and forms part of Tullow’s commitment to developing local talents for the industry. The event received over one hundred participants who benefited from presentations that equipped them with relevant information for a successful tender.

Opening the session, Director for Local Content at PC, Kwaku Boateng noted that the workshop was aimed at offering PC registered suppliers’ exposure to Tullow’s tendering and contracting procedure. He said, “this workshop will open participating companies; particularly local indigenous companies registered with the Petroleum Commission, up to the opportunities that exist in the industry as well as demonstrate transparency in the contracting process.”

Various presenters from the Tullow team shared took turn to share insights to topics such as, local content requirements, procurements process, scope of work; specifications of Heavy-Duty Trucking and Ports & Harbour services required by Tullow Ghana, Environment Health, and Safety (EHS) requirement as well as the ethical requirement for this tender.

This is the second in a series of Pre-Tender workshops Tullow Ghana will be holding for the year 2023 in line with Tullow Ghana’s long-standing commitment to building local capacity and developing skilled suppliers and subcontractors for Ghana’s oil and gas industry under the Tullow Ghana and Petroleum Commission Business Academy Partnership