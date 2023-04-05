The University of Ghana will as part of its 75th Anniversary hold a public lecture on Ghana’s economy.

The public lecture is on the topic “Restructuring the National Economy; the Need for a Paradigm Shift.”

This is the third in a series of lectures aimed at engaging the public on topical issues of national concern.

The lecture will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon.

The keynote Speaker is Dr. Yao Graham, Coordinator for Third World Network-Africa. Other discussants are Dr. Philip Abradu-Otoo, Director of Research, Bank of Ghana & Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Ghana.

The public lecture will be moderated by the General Manager of Citi TV and Citi FM, Bernard Avle.

The Chairperson of the lecture is Ms. Abena Amoah, the Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Associate Professor of Economics at the University, Professor Ebo Turkson, in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show ahead of the lecture said it “will look at where we have come from as a nation, what we got wrong, and how we can transform the Ghanaian economy to one that can withstand external shocks.”

“We look forward to welcoming you as we have this stimulating dialogue aimed at influencing policy decisions within the Ghanaian economy.”