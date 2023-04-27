Supreme Court Judge, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, says the vision and mission statements of an organisation are not enough to guarantee productivity in the workplace.

Delivering a lecture at the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA), attended by fellow judges, academicians, industry players and students, Justice Torkornoo highlighted effective communication, Enforcement of Law and Technology as key strategies that implemented properly can lead to higher productivity at the workplace.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Harnessing Good work ethics for Higher productivity’, the newly nominated Chief Justice said workers must find the right balance and coordinate properly between these strategies to help organisations achieve higher productivity among workers.

“For workplaces to be distinctively productive, a crisp and discernible element in the vision of any organisation must be reiterated consistently and clearly for all teams and kept at the foreview of all stakeholders. Mission and Vision statements must go beyond being documents that are assumed to be read.

“Communication increases understanding and understanding increases cooperation and collaboration. Communication increases learning and learning increases the capacity to achieve. It does not matter that communication is with regard to the most technical subject so long as it is presented in a clear, simple manner no technical subject need be considered as complicated for any member of a team in an institution.”

Below is the full Speech by the newly nominated Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.

Justice Torkornoo was on Wednesday, April 26, nominated by President Akufo-Addo as the next Chief Justice of Ghana.

Justice Torkornoo will replace Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who retires as Chief Justice on May 24, this year, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 for justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

She will become the third female Chief Justice in history, following the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.