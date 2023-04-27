A total of 14 parliamentary hopefuls are expected to be vetted by the Greater Accra Regional Vetting Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) today, April 27.

The Parliamentary Candidate hopefuls are from the Ayawaso Central and Amasaman Constituencies.

This comes on the back of the NDC’s decision to put 27 constituencies on hold when the party began series of exercises ahead of the primaries to be held on May 13.

The NDC has subsequently cleared 14 out of the 27 constituencies of which the Ayawaso Central and Amasaman constituencies are part to continue the exercise ahead of the primaries.

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie who is the NDC Greater Accra Regional Secretary and a member of the vetting Committee spoke to the media about the vetting exercise.

He said they will ensure that the aspirants the party presents will stand the test of time.

“The region is made up of 34 constituencies, at the moment, we have been able to handle 30 constituencies. What we are doing today is Amasaman and Ayawaso Central. The outstanding constituencies are Odododiodio and Ayawaso West Wuogon. What is happening here is being done deliberately for Amasaman and Ayawaso Central which were upheld. The vetting is for aspirants for Amasaman and Ayawaso Central. In all, we have 14 aspirants, 9 aspirants from Amasaman, with the highest aspirants. By 5pm, we should finish vetting. The party is strategically working to ensure that we do things right, we want to make sure that the candidates we will present for each constituency will stand the test of time,” he said.