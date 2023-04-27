The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu has slammed the government on what he describes as a failed effort in the fight against illegal mining.

Mr. Sosu indicated that the government has taken Ghanaians for a ride when it comes to issues of national policy and climate change is one of those.

He criticised the government’s fight against illegal mining and said it is only good at saying one thing and doing the opposite especially when the public is not watching.

“The galamsey fight has been a very disappointing one and the government has failed Ghanaians, especially in the wake of the revelations coming out of Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report.

“Promises and commitments made by the government must be backed with actions. The government can sometimes make beautiful commitments to afforestation, and beautiful commitments to the protection of the environment, and yet at the blind side of all Ghanaians, they will be the ones leading the degradation of the environment and for me, that is hypocrisy, that is bad faith and that is not taking Ghanaians seriously.”

Francis-Xavier Sosu speaking to the media at the 2023 National Youth Conference (NYC) on natural resources and environmental governance, also called for an independent commission to be set up to investigate issues that emerged from Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s exposé.

He further accused the government of suffering from policy crises and urged Ghanaians to demand accountability for the promises and commitments it makes.

“The government is suffering from serious policy crises because for every promise that the government makes, the credibility of those promises all always questionable.

“There is a need for all of us to call for a right to climate change, and have a more modern approach to dealing with issues having to do with climate change.”