The District Chief Executive for Pru East in the Bono East Region, Alhaji Abdula Adams says the assembly would work at providing temporary structures for students and residents of Miawani.

Schools, homes and other property of residents of Miawani were destroyed after a rainstorm hit the area.

Over 300 residents have been rendered homeless from the effect of the storm. The DCE and NADMO visited the area to assess the situation.

Speaking to Citi News, the DCE said some structures would also be put up to serve as places of abode for residents.

“As for the school building, the damage was beyond repairs. The decision was that we will quickly organise ourselves and get the students a pavilion. Looking at the town too, because it’s a small village/town there are mud houses, so that one, we can’t do anything about it. What we are trying to do is to get some tents for them,” he said.

He said the Assembly lacks the capacity to put up a makeshift for the residents appealing to corporate bodies, NGOs and individuals to come to their aid.

“It’s difficult for the Assembly to be able to carry, we will use this platform to appeal to well-wishers, NGOs, and individuals to come to our aid,” Alhaji Abdula Adams appealed.