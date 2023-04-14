Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to remain neutral at all times and not to discriminate in the discharge of their duties.

Mr. Mahama addressing branch and constituency executives of both Lower West Akyem and Upper West Akyem constituencies at Asamankese to climax his 3-day tour of the Eastern region indicated that the loyalty of security agencies is to the state and not political parties.

He suggested to the security agencies not to support any political party when chaos erupts.

“Security agencies, your loyalty is to the state and not to a political party. You don’t have to support only one political party when chaos erupts. You need to be neutral,” he said.