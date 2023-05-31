The Board and Management of the Koforidua Senior High Technical School have decided that 85 students who have been suspended indefinitely for misconduct would pay for damages caused to school property.

The 85 students attacked students and teachers of the New Juaben Senior High School on Sunday, May 14, 2023, leaving machete wounds on their colleagues.

Police officers arrested four students at the time of the incident.

The students were on May 29, suspended indefinitely after meeting the school’s disciplinary committee. The majority are final-year students, and will however be given the opportunity to write their final WASSCE exams.

The fate of a student who was hit in the head with a machete during the attack, now partially paralysed and receiving treatment hangs in the balance as the disciplinary committee awaits his full recovery before he takes his turn at the committee.

According to the headmaster of the school, Mr. Ofori Antwi each student has been charged to pay GH¢2000 for the destructions at Njuasco.

He added that form two students involved in the attack are to report to the police headquarters with a letter to be assisted to look for accommodation near the school.

In addition, the board also recommended the demotion of all prefects in the school for failing to pick up signals of the brutal twin attack that faithful Sunday.