Former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s campaign, Yaw Buaben Asamoa says the former Trade and Industry Minister is the best candidate to transform Ghana’s economy.

The former Adentan Member of Parliament said Mr. Kyerematen is the only NPP Presidential candidate with the vision to competitively place Ghana on the global stage.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Asamoa said Alan’s tenure as Minister for Trade and Industry created employment opportunities through the government’s One District One Factory initiative and that he will expand it and introduce other such initiatives when he becomes president to curb youth unemployment.

Mr. Buaben Asamoa said not only did Mr. Kyerematen successfully implement the One District One Factory initiative but also negotiated and attracted five major automobile companies to set up assembly plants in Ghana to serve the African market while creating employment in the process.

“Alan is a game changer and he is the one that will bring transformation and we will move away from the IMF and the politics that we have.”

Nine members of the NPP including former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Francis Addai Nimo have declared their intention to contest in the party’s flagbearership race slated for November 4.

The others include former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, May 3 also disclosed his intention to contest during a meeting he had with members of the Majority Caucus.