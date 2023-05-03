Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has told the Majority caucus of Parliament of his intention to contest the NPP Presidential Primaries in November this year.

The meeting which was held Tuesday evening saw the majority of the NPP MPs endorsing the move by the Vice President.

Dr. Bawumia is considered by many as the favourite to succeed President Akufo-Addo in 2024 but must beat off competition from three-time runner Alan Kyerematen who resigned in January this year to focus on his Presidential ambition.

The NPP on November 4, 2023, will elect a Presidential Candidate for the 2024 elections. Already nine aspirants have declared their intention to lead the party.

The nine aspirants include; former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Francis Addai Nimo.

The rest are former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.

The nomination period for the NPP presidential primaries will begin on 26th May and end on 24th June 2023.

The party has also announced that parliamentary primaries will be held in February 2024.

Nominations will be accepted between 20th December 2023 and 4th January 2024.

This means NPP will choose its flagbearer before its parliamentary candidates.