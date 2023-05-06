GHScientific has announced its Science Festival named SciFest 2023. The event is scheduled to take place on May 13, 2023, from 9am to 4pm at the Museum of Science and Technology (MST) in Accra.

The festival is designed to provide a memorable experience by combining scientific inquiry, education, and entertainment suitable for all ages. It promises to be an exciting event that brings together science enthusiasts and the general public.

GHScientific recognizes the potential of students’ curious minds and understands that when placed in a conducive environment, they can thrive in their exploration of scientific concepts.

With past events such as the Science BarCamp and Neurogirl Camp, the organization also holds on to the belief that, students are able to make the right decisions when the right information is made available – a platform the SciFest seeks to provide.

The Chief Operations Officer of GHScientific Dr. Thomas Tagoe explained that “as science communicators and enthusiasts, we believe in the explorative mind of students when put in the right environment; we believe in their ability to make the right decisions when the right information is made available to them; we believe in the power of science history to stir up a deeper thirst for a future in science.

The museum exhibits hold the potential to trigger this thirst in visitors as they look at what has been to envision what can be.”

This year’s SciFest is geared towards creating and promoting engagement among the general public and practitioners in the STEM space. There will be a line up of activities including hands on demonstrations, fun science experiments for all ages with a focus on the wonders of the brain.

Participants will also have an open tour of Ghana’s Museum of Science and Technology. Exhibitions on alternative science careers will expose both students and parents to science career options available in Ghana besides the usual suspects

As the maiden event, SciFest seeks to set the tone for future editions by creating a culture of students and families engaging with science outside the classrooms in a family friendly environment that places value on positive experiences above all else.

SciFest aims to offer a distinctive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) experience to both pre-tertiary students and families seeking an alternative way to spend their leisure time.

Attendees of the festival will be required to purchase a ticket at the cost of 20ghc, with group and school discounts also available.

This ticket grants access to the fairgrounds and all other activities, including experiments tailored to all age groups, demonstrations, exhibitions, competitions, museum tours, poster presentations, science communication workshops, and special talks by reputable Ghanaian scientists.

SciFest is being organized in partnership with the Museum of Science and Technology and DEXT Technologies, with support from the International Brain Research Organisation, the Dana Foundation, Ghana STEM Network, Ghana Science Association, and Ghana Young Academy.