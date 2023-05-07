The son of a landlord has allegedly butchered a toddler after he had an altercation with the child’s father who is a tenant in their house.

The suspect who has only been identified as Emmanuel also inflicted machete wounds on the deceased’s father and sister who are currently battling for their lives at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The incident happened at Adankwame within the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region on Friday, 5th May 2023.

According to eyewitnesses, the father of the toddler who has been identified as Obed Asamoah had returned from work when his now-deceased son who has been identified as Samuel Amo rushed to welcome him.

The father then carried him and made his way to his room but was accosted by the landlord’s son who was wielding a machete.

During the altercation, the suspect, Emmanuel, reportedly started inflicting machete wounds on the toddler and did same to the father.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect then attacked the toddler’s sister who rushed to the scene to check on her father and little brother who were both lying helplessly on the ground.

The three – the father and his two children – were rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but the toddler, Samuel Amo was pronounced dead on arrival.

The mother of the deceased, Janet Owusuwaa said the suspect went into hiding following the incident but has now been arrested and is in police custody.