The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) at Banda in the Bono Region has attributed incidents of drowning to the lack of life jackets.

The comment comes after one person lost her life after a boat they were travelling on capsized on the Black Volta.

Reports from NADMO show that there were five passengers – two females and three males, a rider and his assistant.

Two persons who sustained injuries are receiving treatment.

Speaking to Citi News, the Banda NADMO Director, Basharu Adams Alhassan said letters written to the appropriate quarters for life jackets have not been responded to.

“It normally happens but not always frequently because some of the people living there are doing so illegally and so when it happens, they are afraid to report it. I have written to Bui and the NADMO Head Office to give me life jackets to supply them, but no response has been given to my office yet.”

“I am not sure if life jackets are made available, these sorts of things can be happening because if you have a life jacket, you can easily be saved when such incidents happen.”