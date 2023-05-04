The Military High Command has set up a 12-member Quality Management Committee at the 37 Military Hospital to oversee the quality of service delivery at the facility.

The formation of the Committee according to the Chief of Defense Staff is due to the numerous lawsuits against the hospital.

Inaugurating the Committee, Chief of Defense Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama said the public is losing confidence in the Hospital.

“In recent years, we have witnessed a number of complaints from the public about the quality of service some leading to avoidable loss of lives and its resultant loss of public confidence in the Ghana Armed Forces services and its facilities”.

“To forestall this trend and revive public confidence in the Ghana Armed Forces medical services, the military high command saw it imperative to set up a committee to promote quality assurance for the improvement of quality of care at the Ghana Armed Forces medical facility.”

The Hospital in recent years has suffered several lawsuits due to medical negligence. In July 2021 the family of a patient, Solomon Asare-Kumah, who died after being admitted at the 37 Military Hospital at age 48, sued management of the facility over alleged medical negligence.

The Court in July 2021 also slapped an amount of GH¢1,075,000, in damages, on the 37 Military Hospital for the negligence it caused the bereaved family of a 27-year-old woman during childbirth in November 2015.