Farmers will heave a sigh of relief because new rice varieties have been introduced by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI) rich in high yields for mass production.

The move is a $500,000 five-year partnership project between the Korea Partnership for Innovation of Agriculture (KOPIA) and CSIR-CRI to provide improved rice seeds for farmers.

The new rice varieties will be cultivated on 100-hectare land at the Council’s project site at Dawhenya in Accra.

Speaking to Citi News, Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Lim Jung Taek indicated that the project will complement government Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

“We produce a lot of rice varieties which include high yields variety, we want to provide the highest variety to the Ghanaian market. We hope to contribute to the success of rice production in Ghana,” Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Lim Jung Taek.

A rice farmer, Richard Martey expressed his excitement and indicated that the new rice varieties will generate a lot of income for them.

“It’s a promising variety, and I’m told the taste is palatable. It is going to increase our yields component, we will also have a lot of money in our pockets,” Richard Martey noted.