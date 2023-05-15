The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on supporters of the two contenders in the just-ended parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency to cease fire.

There’s been some media banter amongst the two contenders –Edem Agbana and John Adanu Zewu– after Saturday’s parliamentary primaries in the constituency following the tie.

Edem Agbana, a former Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC had the highest votes of 360 votes with John Adanu Zewu polling 359.

But Zewu called for a recount and there was a tie thereafter.

Edem in a press statement insisted that he was the winner though the electoral management body Electoral Commission (EC) has not declared so.

The party in a statement signed by the Regional Secretary of the NDC, James Gunu, called on the supporters of the two frontrunners to exercise restraint as the party works to resolve the issues surrounding the outcome of the election in the constituency.

The party further advised supporters of the two contenders to desist from statements that have the tendency to inflame passion.

Read the NDC statement below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

15/05/2023

CALL FOR CALM AND MEDIA SOBRIETY ON KETU NORTH PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress hereby calls on its members, the media and the general public to remain calm and exercise utmost circumspection on matters relating to the Ketu North NDC parliamentary elections held last Saturday, May 13, 2023.

We are particularly concerned about the excessive and intemperate media discussions in the aftermath of the parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency thereby raising the political temperature. While we welcome freedom of expression and of speech in our fledgling multiparty democracy, we wish to caution that it is done with civility and circumspection. As the media continue to roll out its platform for us to engage in political discourse, we also wish to advise that these platforms are not turned into the promotion of hate, insults and the use of intemperate language.

The Secretariat wishes to call on supporters of the various contestants in the just ended NDC parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency and other parts of the Volta Region to eschew divisive tendencies and work for unity. As the party leadership works to resolve the issues surrounding the outcome of the election in the constituency, we should all respect the party structures and not do anything untoward that will be inimical to the political fortunes of our party.

For those who do not know or understand the socio-political history, culture and local dynamics of Ketu North politics and wish to reap political dividends from this family contest, our advice to them is that they should stay clear of utterances which have the potential to inflame passions and complicate the situation.

We wish to reiterate that no political machination can break or divide the NDC in Ketu North.

As the leadership of the party in the Region, we wish to assure the rank and file of the party in the Ketu North constituency, that the will of the delegates will not be subverted. All we call for is calm, restraint, unity and cohesion in Ketu North constituency so that we can enhance our political fortunes by retaining the parliamentary seat and increasing the margin of victory in the presidential election come December 7, 2024.

Signed

James GUNU

Regional Secretary