Producers of Gino Tomato paste, GB Foods have urged all mothers to continually play critical roles in training the younger generation to make them responsible in the future.

The company made the call after it donated a range of products to the Mamprobi Polyclinic and its maternity ward in Accra to mark the Mother’s Day celebration.

Speaking to Citi News, the Assistant Category Manager for GB Foods, Gifty Tantuo indicated that the company decided to embark on the move to appreciate the diverse roles mothers play in society.

She added: “We have Gino tomato mix, we have Gino pepper and onion, Gino Max, we have curry and then we have Gino baked beans in the hamper that we are giving out to them. We usually do programmes or events for Mother’s Day. I think it comes according to the project that we want to handle each year. So for this year, we want to do the hospital project. Last year we had another project with consumers”.

For her part, the Medical Superintendent of the Mamprobi Polyclinic, Dr. Charlotte-Alberta Cato who received the items expressed appreciation to the company for the kind gesture.

She also noted: “We believe that this is not going to be the first time, and we believe that the good work we continue to do, will continue to attract more people to this facility to share wonderful things like this with mothers”.

A nursing mother at the maternity block of the polyclinic, Mary Gamasah, who spoke to Citi News in a local language said, she was surprised by the donation and added that she often uses products from GB Foods.