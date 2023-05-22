Twenty-two (22) persons have allegedly been poisoned after eating food served at a funeral at Agou in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

13 persons have so far been admitted to the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital while nine others are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

According to reports, the victims were served food including porridge, rice, Banku, and Meat at a funeral over the weekend.

Samples of the food have been taken to the laboratory for examination whilst a team of disease control management has been deployed to the community for proper investigation.