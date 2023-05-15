The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will work to resolve all outstanding issues in four constituencies in the Ashanti Region to make way for internal elections to be conducted.

Delegates in the Manhyia South Constituency did not take part in the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries held over the weekend following some unresolved issues.

Fomena, Adansi Asokwa, Manhyia South and Mampong constituencies did not take part in the parliamentary elections, but delegates in these areas only took part in the presidential elections.

The party indicates that it will take the necessary steps to conduct internal elections in these constituencies before the end of 2023.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi speaking to journalists during his monitoring of the elections on Saturday said the Ashanti region will be a deciding factor in the 2024 general elections.

He noted, “We have a year and a half before the general elections, and this is the first time NDC, we have conducted our primaries early. I can assure the good people of Ashanti Region especially Manhyia South that by the end of the year, we would have resolved that issue. It’s not only Manhyia South, we are having Adansi Asokwa, Fomena and Mampong. These constituencies were on hold for the parliamentary, but we will surely conduct the elections in these areas.

“The message is that we are going to take over Ashanti Region, and we are going to get maximum votes that will make former President John Mahama become the next president of Ghana in the 2024 general elections. Ashanti Region will be the deciding factor in that regard. And Insha Allah, we are going to get more seats. The signal is good that we are coming to power”.