The 7th GHANA CEO SUMMIT is a one-day high-impact business leadership summit for over 500 topmost CEOs & dignitaries across West Africa and which took place on the 22nd of May, 2023 at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast in Accra.

The Theme for the Summit was “Economic Sovereignty, Sustainable Corporate Governance and Digital Industrial Transformation: New Paths for Growth and Prosperity. A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue & Learning.”

The CEO Excellence Award-Honors aspect of the Summit recognizes, celebrates, and profiles the achievement of CEOs and businesses. The award celebrates Business success, innovation, leadership, and contribution to the economy.

On the night Mr. Norbert Rufu, the CEO of the DDP Outdoor Ltd. won LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD for the ADVERTISING SECTOR, at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit & Expo.

This was in recognition of his Sterling Leadership, Sustainability Commitment & Achievement and Professionalism, over the last year in the Advertising Sector of Ghana’s Economy.

An Award for Leadership Excellence is presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding business practices, achievements, leadership, vision, and the creation of economic growth whiles contributing to the community.

Criteria – has demonstrated being a model of business excellence, illustrates leadership, vision, demonstrates a high standard of ethical practices, professionalism, investment and job creation in Ghana and positive impact to the business community over a year.

Norbert Rufu is the CEO of DDP Outdoor. He has more than a decade of experience in outdoor advertising across Africa in more than 13 countries in West, Southern, and East Africa in various senior management positions such as regional operating officer, head of procurement, head of business development, and territory manager.

Under his leadership, DDP Outdoor has already completed one acquisition in Ghana and is poised for more growth.

Prior to joining DDP OUTDOOR LTD, Norbert was the Managing Director of DEL Energy Efficiency Technologies where he over saw the full business cycle for East African countries. Responsible for the formulation of budgets and strategies. Overall management and leadership to ensure growth and profitability.

Norbert’s experience includes but not limited to Sales Management, Direct Sales, Customer Service, Operations Management, Business Development, Site Acquisition, Projects Management, Procurement, Team Leadership, training, and Motivation of staff.

He also has a knack for Management of key stakeholders such as Councils, Ministries, Airports Authorities, Key Private Landlords, and other essential government bodies.

He has extensive knowledge of markets in Africa as well as the different political, economic and social patterns that affect business.

At DDP his responsibilities are to formulate strategies, direct and oversee all activities of the Holding and its subsidiaries, in line with the vision set by the Board of Directors.

This includes management (co-ordination, control, monitoring, and evaluation) of the work plans and activities of all subordinates in Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Finance to ensure the realization of corporate objectives.

DDP offers a one stop shop for Out of Home advertising with an amazing turnaround time which is unmatched in the market.

The company holds the concessions for advertising at Kotoka International Airport (Terminal 3), Kumasi Airport, Tamale Airport, Sunyani Airport, Wa Airstrip and Takoradi Airport.

DDP Until recently also introduced the provision of Below the Line (BTL) services to ensure customers receive a 360-degree integrated marketing communication experience.