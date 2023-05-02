Dreamoval Ltd (Kowri), the leading fintech company focused on expanding access to finance across Africa, today announced a strategic partnership with Mpower, a leading provider of student loans for international students pursuing graduate studies in the United States and Canada. Through this partnership, Kowri and Mpower will provide affordable and flexible loan products to African students pursuing Masters programs in these regions.

The need for graduate studies funding is at an all-time high in Africa, with limited access to credit from traditional financial institutions. This partnership will bridge this gap by providing African students with affordable loans that will cover tuition fees, living expenses, and other associated costs. Kowri’s advanced technology platform will enable a seamless loan application process, while Mpower’s underwriting expertise will ensure fair and transparent lending practices.

Commenting on the partnership, Kowri’s CEO, Claud Hutchful, said, “At Kowri, we believe that access to finance is essential for economic growth and development in Africa. We are delighted to partner with Mpower to expand access to finance for African students pursuing graduate studies overseas. We believe this partnership will make a significant impact on Africa’s education ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities for talented and ambitious African students.”

Mpower’s Head of Africa Business Development, Munya Chiura, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Kowri to extend our services to African students, who often struggle to find affordable financing options to pursue their educational aspirations. We share Kowri’s vision of making finance accessible to everyone, and this partnership marks an important step towards achieving that goal.”

The partnership between Kowri and Mpower will enable more African students to achieve their educational dreams and gain valuable skills and knowledge to contribute to Africa’s growth and development.

The partnership is in line with Kowri’s deliberate attempt to curate an ecosystem of value to increase access to financial services across the continent. Kowri recently launched Kowri Protect, the first ever insurance cover for businesses who transact on the platform.

To find out more about Kowri, visit www.kowri.app