A flagbearer aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has withdrawn his suit against the National Democratic Congress, paving the way for the party’s parliamentary and presidential primaries.

Dr. Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants on Tuesday filed an injunction in court restraining the party from going ahead with the election.

In his writ, he raised concerns about supposed discrepancies in the party’s electoral roll among others thus warranting his action.

But on Friday, the former Finance Minister withdrew his suit to resolve the issues internally. The court subsequently struck out the case

The move comes after, a flagbearer aspirant of the NDC, Kojo Bonsu, also called on Dr. Duffuor to consider the interest of the party and withdraw his suit against the party’s primaries.

In his view, Dr. Duffuor should make himself available to the Council of Elders, National Executives, and the Election Directorate to deliberate and settle on an amicable solution to his concerns about the election processes currently facing the party.

The NDC is now expected to proceed with its primaries to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates on Saturday, May 13, ahead of the 2024 elections.