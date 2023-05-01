One person died and two others are being treated at the St. Gregory Catholic Hospital in Gomoa Buduburam after they were involved in two separate accidents on Monday.

Ollu Vannie, one of the accident victims died shortly after being admitted at the St. Gregory Catholic Hospital in Gomoa Buduburam.

This was after his sachet water distribution tricycle somersaulted in the driver’s attempt to avoid a pothole at Remy’s crossroads on the Buduburam-Nyanyano Kakraba road, killing him in the process.

However, the tricycle’s driver, Aloysius Ngafua, suffered multiple injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

In a second accident, a driver’s mate named as Vandamme is badly injured and has been admitted at the same health facility under critical care after falling off his vehicle.

The mate had attempted to alight and scout for passengers, but he fell off while the vehicle was in motion.

His driver drove for a few meters before realising his companion had fallen off.

In a separate development, a middle-aged man from Buduburam is being treated at St. Gregory Hospital after his wife hit him in the head with a pot.

The victim’s wife struck him in the head when he sought to prepare dinner for himself despite failing to pay housekeeping funds.

The victim was brought in by some good samaritans, according to medical personnel.