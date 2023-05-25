A labour analyst, Austin Gamey, is calling on the government to begin implementing resilient and innovative approaches to tackle the current labour unrest rising in Ghana.

Gamey believes that if labour demands are not tackled effectively, they could threaten the security of the country.

His comments come on the back of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) demanding the reinstatement of their over GH¢2 million in unpaid allowances, and the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) decision to go on strike on May 25 over the government’s failure to approve their new salaries and pay their arrears since January 2023.

In an interview with Citi News, Gamey called on the government to set up a labour relations desk that would constantly address labour issues.

“The way out is for the employer, which in this case is the government, to take seriously matters of labour relations and have a desk that is completely open 24/7 to engage with working people. And not be seen, and including the National Labour Commission not being seen or people perceiving them to be biased towards the government. Because that is the only backbone we have, if they lose confidence in them, they can do whatever they want and will not listen to them,” Gamey stated.

JUSAG declares nationwide strike over salary concerns

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana declared an indefinite strike on Wednesday over government’s failure to approve reviewed salaries and other allowances of its members.

JUSAG in a statement accused the government of consistent dishonesty in attending to the conditions of service and other emoluments owed its members.

“Colleagues may recall that the Government of Ghana introduced the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in July 2022 for all public sector workers including staff of the Judicial Service due to the adverse economic condition the country was and is still undergoing.

“JUSAG submitted its proposal for review of salaries for 2023-2024 on 31st October 2022 to the Judicial Council for consideration in its advice to the President for determination in accordance with Articles 149 and 158(2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”