Legendary Highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah Senior, father of renowned Ghanaian musician, songwriter and producer, Akwaboah Jnr has died.

According to Ghanaweekend’s checks, the legendary Highlife musician died on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, after a short illness.

His son Akwaboah Jnr, who has often cited his father as one of his major influences confirmed the news on Twitter.

Kwadwo Akwaboah Senior was a talented guitarist and often played with some of Ghana’s great musicians, including the late C.K. Mann and Rex Owusu Marfo.

He was also a member of the legendary Ghanaian Highlife band, the Oheneba Ntim Barima Band.