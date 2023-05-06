A deputy spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, Richard Nyamah, says some NPP Members of Parliament openly flouting party rules to support Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will lose their seats in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

“For the MPs who are out there flouting the rules, trust me the delegates are watching, your own seats are under threat, and trust me at the end of this process, the majority of them will be replaced,” Mr Nyamah said on the Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, May 6.

Mr. Nyamah also described a private meeting of the Vice President and some MPs in Accra as “media gimmicks” to deceive and coerce NPP delegates that Dr. Bawumia is the favourite among NPP MPs

Mr. Nyamah, however, added that the Alan Kyerematen campaign team is unperturbed by the seeming support of some MPs and party leadership for the Vice President.

According to him, the Alan campaign team is very focused and directly selling their message to the polling station and constituency executives for their candidate to emerge victorious in the presidential primaries.

The NPP has set November 4, 2023, for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.

However, if more than five candidates file to run in the primaries, the party will call a Special Congress on August 26.

The nomination period for the presidential primaries will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.

So far, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Francis Addai Nimo have declared their intention to contest in the party’s flagbearership race.

The others include former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.

Dr Bawumia has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the flagbearership slot but has confirmed his presidential ambition to a group of NPP MPs during a private meeting held on Thursday, May 4.