Only 9 out of the 17 constituencies will vote in both parliamentary and presidential contests during the National Democratic Congress’ primaries slated for May 13.

NDC delegates in the remaining 8 constituencies will vote in the presidential primaries instead as 5 are going unopposed and election in 3 constituencies have been put on hold in the Western Region.

The Western regional NDC Communications Director, Richard Kirk-Mensah told Citi News in Takoradi that all is set for the primaries.

He also mentioned that only three parliamentarians out of the eight sitting MPs from the region will face a contest.

He further explained that the party expects a hot contest in Shama constituency and Essikado-Ketan constituency where the son of Dr. Ekow Spio-Gabrah, a party stalwart is contesting.

“For the 9 constituencies where we are going to have elections, it is going to be keenly contested. We cannot call the winner as we speak, because it’s a dicey situation in all the constituencies. Shama constituency, we will see a very beautiful contest where a former deputy regional minister and a former district chief executive, Emelia Arthur is the only female candidate against 3 candidates.

“It’s going to be interesting in Shama. In Sekondi, we have an American businessman against a UK-based solicitor. We are very much ready. As the court case has been resolved, ballot materials are already in the various districts. Out of 17 constituencies, parliamentary elections will be held in 9 constituencies. Of the remaining 8, 3 of them are on hold, we have not opened nominations yet, Amenfi East, Evalue Gwira Ajomoro and Tarkwa Nseum”.

“The remaining 5 nominations have been opened, but they are going unopposed. Because most of them are sitting MPs who have exhibited good deeds and people believe that they should continue together. Deputy Minority leader of Parliament who is MP for Elembele, Emmanuel Armah -ofi Buah is going unopposed and others”.