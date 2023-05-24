New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament pushing for the resignation of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, are expected to meet this week to make fresh demands for him to go.

The MPs numbering about 80 say the Finance Minister must leave following the successful negotiation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

Ghana on Friday, May 19, received the first tranche of $600 million of the IMF’s $3 billion three-year extended credit support.

One of the MPs, Eugene Boakye Antwi (MP for Subin) says President Akufo-Addo must go by his promise to let Ken Ofori-Atta go.

“My job is to expose the failings I think are happening at the Ministry of Finance… Principle and conviction alone should make you resign,” Eugene Antwi said.

Background

The Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim-North, Andy Appiah Kubi and other New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs in 2022 called for the removal of the Finance Minister over the country’s economic woes and threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation.

The MPs later softened their stance after meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the matter.

They kowtowed to the President’s pleas to have the Minister stay in office to seal Ghana’s bailout deal with the Bretton Woods institution.

Vote of censure: NPP MPs stage walkout as Parliament decides Ofori-Atta’s fate

Members of the Majority caucus of Parliament on December 8, 2022, staged a walkout when Parliament voted to decide the fate of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta after the debate on the report of the censure motion.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who led the walkout said they cannot be part of a process that was baseless and politically motivated.