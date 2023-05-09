A passenger in an Aflao-Kumasi bound bus has been found dead after they arrived at their final destination at Asafo Labour in Kumasi.

According to the passengers on the bus, they thought he was asleep but only realized he was dead when he did not alight from the vehicle after reaching the Asafo Labour station.

The driver of the vehicle immediately reported the incident to the police after which the body was conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

The driver is currently assisting the police with investigations.

The station master at the Asafo Labour taxi station, Owusu Banahene, who witnessed the incident, narrated to Citi News that the family of the deceased has been contacted.

A similar incident occurred in March 2023 in the Central Region.

A passenger believed to be in his late 60s was found dead in a sprinter bus with registration number AS 1965-12 at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality.

According to Citi News sources, the deceased was found dead in the back seat of the vehicle.

The bus was from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. The sad incident occurred on Friday, 3rd March 2023 around 4:00pm.