Police in the Northern Region are investigating an incident that led to gunshots in Yong Dakpemyili, a community in the Tamale Metropolis.

Sources in the community say there were gunshots in the town on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

They attributed the shooting incident to a long-standing chieftaincy dispute between two brothers in the community.

The Assemblyman for the community, Abdul Wahab Dawuda confirmed the incident in a Citi News interview disclosing that some residents sustained injuries.

“There were some gunshots as a result of two brothers feuding over a chieftaincy title. One side was to perform some particular traditional activity and some people sustained some injuries, but there is currently calm in the community, but we don’t know what may happen next.”

Sources within the Northern Regional Police Command have revealed that, the police visited the community to restore calm and order, but no arrest has been made.

Despite the restoration of calm, residents are still living in fear and socioeconomic activities have slowed down significantly.

Both sides of the conflict have recorded deaths, injuries and the burning and destruction of properties running into several thousands of Ghana Cedis over the years.