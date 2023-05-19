Famous Ghanaian-British rapper, Fuse ODG is said to have become a victim of racial profiling and police brutality in a recent incident in the United Kingdom.

In a video on social media, Fuse is seen being violently handcuffed and dragged out of his car by the UK police over the alleged “smell of cannabis”.

In the video which he shared on his Instagram account, Fuse ODG could be seen and heard resisting the officers but was eventually overpowered. He was accompanied by a business partner at the time.

The artist has also described the incident as an act of racial profiling by UK law enforcers.

Fuse ODG can be heard in the video questioning the policemen and asking if they had a warrant.

The officers claimed they handcuffed him to prevent him from harming himself by potentially grabbing and swallowing drugs.

Fuse ODG in the post claimed the incident occurred on February 28, 2023. He revealed that he spent six hours in the emergency room due to the tightness of the handcuffs and experienced neck and back pain in the following weeks.

He emphasized that incidents like this are unfortunately common for many people growing up in the UK, even after the George Floyd case.

Fuse is best known for his singles “Antenna” and “Dangerous Love”, and for featuring on Major Lazer’s “Light It Up”.

Watch the video below