Internationally acclaimed musician Fuse ODG has showcased his versatility with the sensual and intoxicating afrobeats hit, “3eak a.m.”

With sultry lyrics and infectious Afrobeats rhythms, 3eak a.m. paints a vivid picture of a night filled with romance and sensuality. When all the restaurants are closed, with a little drink in his cup, Fuse ODG enjoys the dance of desire that is ignited by the irresistible whine of a woman’s waist.

Fuse ODG has consistently taken the music world by storm with his undeniable talent and global hits, but for the first time, fans will hear this musical sensation singing in a way that will leave them wondering what could possibly be next for FUSE ODG… An Album maybe?

3eak a.m. will be accompanied by a sexy, yet classy and visually captivating music video.

In line with the 3eak a.m. vibe, the Chart-topping Ghanaian artist will be giving the ladies the chance to get involved in the #WhineandDineChallenge on all social platforms.

Listen Here: Fuse ODG – 3eak A.M