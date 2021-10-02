Off Da Ground signee, Feli Nuna, has registered her displeasure with the poor sound quality of some songs produced in Ghana.

In a series of tweets, the ‘Anadwo’ hitmaker, who recently joined Fuse ODG’s Off Da Ground record label also made some statements about her previous label and unreleased songs.

Feli Nuna said in her first tweet that it was unfortunate that some artistes release songs that sound like her demos.

She tweeted: “Funny how artists be releasing music and it sounds like my old demos [sic]”.

She further issued a disclaimer saying she does not intend to spite anyone with her tweet, but to address a real issue that is plaguing the industry.

“I’m not capping about what I said about artiste’s new music sounding like my old demos, neither I’m I trying to ‘start anything’. I have always experimented with sound mixing genres etc.. even more in the past, but my former label chose to release the ones that sounded more commercial,” she wrote.

She added that at a point she also believed that, that was the way to have a hit song.

Feli said this pushed her to create music that sounded more like the ones out there.

“I wasn’t truly happy, but I felt that was what I had to do to be a successful artiste,” she noted.

According to her, that is one of the reasons she took another break off the music scene from 2019 to 2021, because she had to reassess her vision and get back on track.

Another challenge she faced at the incipient stages of her music career was that she needed to fund, promote and market her music on her own.

“I struggled to maintain the standard I set and was used to,” Feli further stated.

She expressed her gratitude to her new record label Off Da Ground, headed by Fuse ODG, for putting in all the right resources to keep her going till she becomes one of the biggest acts from Africa.

Feli Nuna is currently promoting her songs ‘Wanted’ and ‘Anadwo’.