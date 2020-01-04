United Kingdom-based Ghanaian artiste, Fuse ODG and his New Africa Nation team have released a statement following reports that two people got injured at the Kente Festival which was held yesterday at the Labadi Beach in Accra.

During the show, the lamp stands collapsed, leaving two people with injuries.

In a statement signed by Godwin Dogbe, the Public Relations Officer of New Africa Nation, the two have been receiving medical care and are doing well.

It further states that Fuse ODG is devastated by the incident and has been with the two casualties, ensuring that they are given the needed treatment.

Kente Party, is part of activities to mark Fuse ODG’s This is New Africa (T.I.N.A.) Festival whose first edition was held last year.

The programme is aimed at projecting African music and culture.

Read the full statement below: