The Supreme Court has struck out the law that allowed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to impose restrictions as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The government at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused the Legislation of the Imposition of the Restriction Act which gave powers to the President to restrict human activities for the purpose of fighting the pandemic.

Law Professor and Human Rights advocate, Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua along with eight others dragged the government to the Supreme Court.

The applicants sued the Attorney General claiming that directives pursuant to the act such as the closure of schools, and restriction of movements, were unconstitutional.

They claimed that it unlawfully empowered the President to unilaterally suspend fundamental human rights and freedoms in the whole or a part of Ghana, excluding the special role of the Chief Justice and the Superior Court of Judicature in managing or regulating the suspension of fundamental human rights and freedoms in the whole or a part of Ghana; and excluding the role of Parliament in managing or regulating the suspension of fundamental human rights and freedoms in the whole or a part of Ghana.

The apex court in delivering its ruling described the Act as null and void.