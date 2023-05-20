One person has died, and several others injured following renewed clashes at Yong Dakpemyili, a suburb of Tamale.

According to the Assembly member for the area, Abdul Wahab Dawuda, there was a reprisal attack on Saturday dawn after Thursday night’s shooting.

The incident on Saturday saw about three homes burnt. Citi News understands some residents have fled the community.

Police have moved in to calm the situation.

Police in the Northern Region are already investigating an earlier shooting in the area.

Sources in the community say there were gunshots in the town on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

They attributed the incident to a long-standing chieftaincy dispute between two brothers in the community.

The Assemblyman for the community, Abdul Wahab Dawuda confirmed the incident in a Citi News interview disclosing that some residents sustained injuries.

“There were some gunshots as a result of two brothers feuding over a chieftaincy title. One side was to perform some particular traditional activity and some people sustained some injuries, but there is currently calm in the community, but we don’t know what may happen next.”