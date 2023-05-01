For the thousands of congregants who gathered at the 2023 Family Consecration Service organized by Citi TV/Citi FM, they obviously didn’t leave the same after the six-hour non-stop prayer session.

It was a moment of fervent prayers, testimonies, prophecies, life-changing miracles and breakthroughs at the Winners Chapel Ghana auditorium, Circle-Accra on May Day.

The spiritual event saw people from all faiths and across the country come before the presence of God praying for guidance, protection, and blessing during the spiritual exercise.

The 2023 edition was finally crowned today after the Season of Prayers where prayer sessions were organized live on Citi 97.3 FM at midnight, early morning and midday throughout the month of April.

Special prayers were said on the altar for family progress and growth, finances, health, and marriages, amongst other crucial aspects of family life and interspersed with powerful renditions of praise and worship.

The highlight of the gathering of the saints was when Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, resident pastor of Citi TV/Citi FM mounted the sanctuary to lead prayers.

In his sermon, he preached on the need for families to prioritize exalting the Lord through praises and worship emphasizing that; “Many of you do not have a worship life but what you don’t know is that most prayers are answered at the altar of worship. How do you survive without praying? It is our duty to offer worship for God to have mercy on us”.

The host of other pastors including Rev. Fred Mac-Davies, Rev. Mawuli Tsikata, Rev. Foster Mawuli Benson, Rev. Nelson Awintia, and Rev. Mike Noagbewonu also took turns to take participants through various intercessory prayers.

For married couples, they had the chance to renew their marriage vows. Attendees were fortified through the special anointing service that was held.

The Family Consecration Service has got many share instances of God’s blessings and favours after the programme.

The annual Family Consecration Service is part of activities lined up for the month of May, christened by Citi TV/Citi FM as Family Month.