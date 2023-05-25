Chelsea might have been league leaders when they faced Sunderland, but it was Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan who had all the headlines at the end of the game.

It was a day Sunderland fans will always remember; a day Chelsea fans quickly erased from memory but if you are this writer, you may never forget a day like that.

When Danny Welbeck put the ball past Petr Cech in Chelsea’s goal to seal the three-nil win, the ultimate embarrassment had been completed for the then-league leaders by the Baby Jet who had danced on the Blues’ ‘grave’ at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had been humbled at Stamford Bridge by lowly Sunderland.

Gyan produced what was an iconic performance, and he capped it off with a celebration that had Dutch Legend Boudeweijn Zenden trying to channel his inner Michael Jackson or Asamoah Gyan. It did not turn out well at all but it gave the world something to smile and laugh about.

With the score at 1-0 in favour of Sunderland following a Nedum Onuoha goal, Sunderland went into attack. After an initial pass to start the sequence, Jordan Henderson slipped Gyan through and the Ghana forward finished past Cech into the net and made a beeline to the corner flag where he did his famous dance.

He was followed by teammate Zenden who attempted and failed hilariously, to emulate Gyan’s jig.

