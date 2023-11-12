Cole Palmer netted a stoppage-time penalty against his former club Manchester City to rescue a point for Chelsea in a pulsating, eight-goal Premier League classic at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer, who swapped his boyhood club for Chelsea in the summer, held his nerve to beat Ederson as Mauricio Pochettino’s side came from behind for a third time in a breathless game.

Manchester City had appeared on course to move three points clear after Rodri’s deflected strike put them 4-3 up in the 86th minute, but Palmer’s penalty, awarded after Ruben Dias had fouled substitute Armando Broja, provided one final twist.

Earlier, the game had erupted when Erling Haaland struck the opening goal, also from the spot, after Marc Cucurella was controversially found to have fouled the Norwegian following a lengthy VAR check.

The sense of injustice fuelled a ferocious Chelsea response as goals from Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling, the latter also playing against his former club, put them ahead before Manuel Akanji’s header brought City level again shortly before half-time.

Haaland slid home his second and City’s third straight after the restart and a thrilling game continued to ebb and flow, with Jackson tucking home a loose ball for Chelsea’s third goal before the two sides traded blows once more to round off a sensational spectacle.