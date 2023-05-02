The Vickie Amoah Music Ministry (VAMM), as part of its outreach programmes for 2023, visited the Nsawam prisons to bring the Word of God, especially through music, to the inmates as well as some needed items requested for by the prison management.

With hundreds of inmates in attendance at the United Church Service, Vickie Amoah, the minstrel and presenter at Sunny FM and Sunny TV, together with her team, led the congregation in Praise and Worship. She also shared the Word of God and ministered to them in song and prayer.

Sharing her own struggles and testimonies, Vickie Amoah encouraged the inmates to stay strong through the process and never to give up on their lives, their dreams or compromise their joy. “Many people outside these walls don’t have this JOY you have. Don’t lose it”, she said.

The songs she shared with them were so spirit-inspired that one inmate stated after the service; “Wow! What a wonderful time in the presence of God. You left in our souls joy untold. God richly bless you woman of God”.

The testimonies from the visit were so heartfelt. “God has done His work. The Spirit of God hovered and souls were touched. You are a blessing and we will love to have you anytime to bless us”, said the inmate.

The ministry also presented boxes and bags of soap, bottled water, bottled drinks, T-Rolls, Clothing, Bibles and Books to the inmates which were donated by Wilmar Africa Ltd, Challenge Enterprises of Ghana, the VAMM team and other donors.

The inmates expressed their appreciation to Vickie Amoah and the VAMM team for the special time spent with them.