The remains of all nine children who drowned in Wednesday’s boat disaster around Faana in the Weija Gbawe municipality in Accra have been retrieved.

The body of the last of the nine children was retrieved on Thursday, May 11, after a thorough search.

Citi News’ Central regional correspondent, Calvis Tetteh, reported that Traditional authorities have performed rituals to enable the families to bury the deceased.

Citi News understands that the youngest among the deceased is a one and half-year-old girl.

According to Clement Agyi, the Assemblyman for the McCarthy South electoral area, the incident occurred around 5pm when the children were returning home from school.

Some residents earlier alleged that the boat which was carrying the children capsized as a result of the spillage of the Weija Dam.

A survivor told Citi News’ Calvis Tetteh that there were 12 children in the boat when the incident occurred.