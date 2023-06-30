A total of 30 women and girls have benefitted from the Empowered to Lead Gender, Inclusion and Resilient Leadership (G.I.R.L) Project.

Proswrites Foundation in collaboration with US-GH Alumni Association, Youth Technology Corps and other key partners provided them with digital tools and

Skills through the project.

Empowered to Lead is workshop aimed at boosting female confidence, creating a platform for networking and helping them find their path, thus make the best of the experience.

During the closing ceremony in Accra on Saturday June 17, 2023, Mr. Johannes Thomas Arthur, President of the US-GH Alumni Association took the opportunity to encourage the participants to make use of the skills, and knowledge gained during the project.

He also said that through Proswrites Foundation and American corner, participants can take advantage of the info sessions that supports opportunities for higher education, networking and skills advancement.

The Founder & Executive Director of Proswrites Foundation, Prosper Tornyi said the foundation had resolved to close the gender gap by achieving the Sustainable Development Goals four (Quality Education), Goal 5 (Gender Equality), Goal 8 (Decent work and Economic Growth), and Goal 17 (Partnership for the Goals).

He said the project would inspire, equip and support women and the youth adding that, “through this project with the support of Youth Technology Corps, five laptops were officially presented to the participants from the Aveyime Battor Senior High Technical School, located in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region towards their digital and ICT skills enhancement.”

About the Program & Participants

These are young women between the ages 16 – 27 from community high school – Aveyime Battor Senior High Technical School (ABAST) , University of Ghana, Akatsi training college, Alumni of high schools and Tertiary institutions to participate in the Empowered to Lead G.I.R.L project to gain 21st-century digital literacy and leadership skills which spanned 10-weeks of virtual sessions.

Gender inclusion in Ghana’s education has grown steadily in the past and present through government intervention programs to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Education. The gender gap is around 8% for every girl to get access to resources and networks to promote their interest in digital, STEM, and leadership careers.

Significant impact usually occurs when civil society organizations collaborate with public and private institutions to accelerate outcomes.

The Empowered to Lead Gender, Inclusion, and Resilient Leadership (G.I.R.L.) Fellows of the program will have to emulate the peer-to-peer mentoring model of the project, which will take place between the big sisters (tertiary participants) and the younger sisters (high school participants) as their post-program activity and monthly check-in workshops to be activated to keep the knowledge sharing ongoing.