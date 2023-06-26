As part of its annual Ashanti Month celebration, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation has discharged 27 patients from the Mother and Infant Ward at Manhyia Government Hospital in partnership with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation in Kumasi through its Homecoming initiative.

The Homecoming initiative, now in its 11th year, has been instrumental in aiding patients who are unable to pay their medical bills. Since its inception in 2011, the initiative has discharged about 2,000 patients across the country, with 162 patients discharged in 2022 alone.

One of the beneficiaries of this year’s Homecoming event was Madam Azuma Laliba Atiya, a new mother who was able to leave the hospital with her newborn to join her family at home thanks to the Foundation’s intervention. She expressed her profound gratitude to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation for their assistance.

Preba Greenstreet, Legal & External Affairs Director at Vodafone Ghana, who was present at the event, said, “Our Homecoming initiative is testament to Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s commitment to making a real difference in the lives of Ghanaians. We believe in giving back to our community, and it is heartening to see the impact of our efforts in the smiles of the patients we have been able to help. Today, these patients will be joining their families at home to celebrate their improved health and birth of their new babies.”

The Foundation’s efforts were also lauded by Kwabena Owusu Ababio, Head of Stakeholder Relations at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.

Ashanti Month is an annual celebration by Vodafone Ghana marked with various activities. The month-long celebration will include the launch of an ICT hub in the Ashanti Regional Library, a collaborative effort with the Ghana Library Authority. In addition, Vodafone Ghana has revived several initiatives aimed at enhancing long-term health and sustainability outcomes. These include Healthfest, a free health screening initiative, and free ultrasound for pregnant women in Pipie in the Bosomtwe district.