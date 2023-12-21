The Vodafone Ghana Foundation has extended its free ultrasound scan services to the residents of Mafi Seva, bringing vital maternal healthcare directly to this community. The program aimed to provide free maternal healthcare to expectant mothers in the area and nearby communities.

A total of 85 expectant mothers from neighbouring villages convened at the Mafi Seva CHPS compound to avail themselves for the Rural Ultrasound Initiative, addressing pressing challenges faced by pregnant women in remote areas with limited access to essential healthcare services.

Known for its commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly in healthcare, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation has made strides with the Rural Ultrasound initiative, a flagship program tailored to make maternal healthcare more accessible to women in underserved communities.

Trained medical staff and technicians conducted the free ultrasound screenings, providing expectant mothers a precious glimpse into the well-being of their unborn children.

In a gesture of support and care, the Foundation distributed gift bags containing essential baby items to the attending pregnant women to ensure that the expectant mothers are equipped with necessities for their new-borns.

The impact of the Rural Ultrasound Initiative extends beyond the Volta region, with a total of 553 pregnant women across the country benefiting from this initiative, highlighting the foundation’s dedication to improving maternal healthcare on a national scale.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of expectant mothers in remote areas, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Sustainability and External Communication Manager, emphasized the organization’s commitment to creating positive societal impact through innovative and sustainable initiatives.

Margarete Markwat, a beneficiary of the Ultrasound Initiative from the Mafi Zongo community, expressed gratitude to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation team. “Many expectant mothers like me had to travel over 30km to access the nearest facility with an ultrasound machine, so we are very grateful to Vodafone Ghana for making it easier and bringing it right here to our doorstep”, she said.

The Rural Ultrasound Initiative stands as a testament to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s dedication to making a difference in the lives of Ghanaians, particularly those residing in rural and underserved communities. As the foundation continues to prioritize healthcare interventions, it anticipates further positive outcomes benefiting more women and families in the future.