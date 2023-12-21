Strategic Communication Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa), has this year chosen in place of its annual Praise Jam to make a Praise Offering in support of the Citi FM/Citi TV “OperationRebuild” project in respect of communities affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The donation in the amount of Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 30,000) was made on behalf of Stratcomm Africa by Marketing Communication Manager, Sharon Anim at the Citi FM office in Adabraka on Wednesday 20th December 2023.

Citi FM/Citi TV’s OperationRebuild has been providing urgent and much needed support for the affected communities.

Presenting the cheque, Sharon Anim said “By this contribution in support of the Citi FM OperationRebuild, we honour and praise God and show love to our neighbours. We take inspiration from the example of Jesus Christ in His ministry”

Praise Jam, an annual praise, worship, and thanksgiving ministry organized by Stratcomm Africa for the past 18 years, has served as a platform for clients, partners, suppliers, family members, and the general public to express gratitude to God for the year’s blessings through songs, prayers and the word.

Stratcomm Africa invites its stakeholders to join in supporting this important initiative by CITI FM/ Citi TV.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of Citi TV/Citi FM for Stratcomm Africa’s generous donation, Bernard Avle stated, “We are so grateful for this contribution. Citi FM has a long history of collaboration with Stratcomm Africa and is pleased to accept this donation for the benefit of the affected communities.” Avle emphasized the significance of such contributions in aiding relief efforts. He added, ‘This donation supports with our ongoing efforts to provide relief aids and rebuild places in the region, underscoring our commitment to supporting initiatives that directly impact our communities.”