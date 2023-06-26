To help address the graduate unemployment concerns Ghana is currently facing, Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has passed out 124 youth who were placed in various departments at Gold Fields Ghana after two years of on-the-job training.

Speaking at the event in Tarkwa, the Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, said the Graduate Skills Training Programme, which was launched in 2018, has invested US$2.3 million in providing structured on-the-job training to provide work experience and skills for 171 graduates, so far, from the host communities of the Tarkwa and Damang mines.

He said the structured on-the-job skill training programme is designed to make the graduates employable in the extractive industry.

“The initiative is aimed at equipping trainees with employable skills and work experience, giving them a competitive edge in the job market. The 124, who are graduating from the training programme are the second batch under the programme. 88 males and 36 females were enrolled in 2021 and have since been actively working in various departments at Gold Fields for the past two years”.

“The training programme is structured in a way that allows trainees to gain a holistic view and understanding of the extractive industry through a departmental rotation system,” he explained.

Mr. Morti mentioned some successes the Graduates Training Programme is already recording.

“Of the current batch of 124, even before the completion of their programme, seven have been employed at the mine and with other business partners on site. Another five took up opportunities to further their studies abroad after receiving scholarships, whilst still under training at Gold Fields. The Foundation is confident about the competence and readiness of the trainees to transition into the wider professional world of work. Their achievements will be a testament to the success of the programme,” he added.

The Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, said the Gold Fields Foundation plans to increase the percentage of female representation for the programme during the next intake. This is in line with the foundation’s commitment to creating enduring value beyond mining.

Some beneficiaries of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation’s Graduate Training programme told Citi News the training has given them the opportunity and exposure to explore job opportunities with the extractive industry.