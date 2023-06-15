A new survey by Global InfoAnalytics and Citi TV/Citi FM conducted among New Patriotic Party delegates has revealed that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leads the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the race to lead the NPP in 2024.

Dr Bawumia leads with 34.8% of the votes, followed by Kyeremanten with 27.9% and Kennedy Agyapong, 12.5%.

The rest of the candidates attracted less than 1% of the votes, while 8.9% declined to reveal who they intend to vote for and 15.10% were undecided.

However, in a run-off, the poll finds Alan Kyeremanten leading Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 38% to 37% of the votes. 16% of the delegates were undecided and 9% declined to disclose who they would vote for in the event of a run-off.

In what could be a difficult situation for the vice president, the poll finds 72% of delegates who voted for Kennedy Agyapong in the first round, opting to vote for Mr Kyeremanten compared to 12% who opted for Dr Bawumia.

Further, 55% of other delegates who backed other presidential aspirants in the first round intend to vote for Mr Kyeremanten compared to 25% who intend to vote for Dr Bawumia.

On the question of whether the country is headed in the right or wrong direction, 70% of the delegates believe the country is headed in the right direction while 24% believe it is headed in the wrong direction and 6% have no opinion.

With regard to the president’s job approval, the poll finds 77% of delegates approving of the performance of the president compared to 17% who disapprove of his performance, 6% did not have an opinion.